27.9 C
Lagos
Wednesday, October 15, 2025
spot_img
National

Bandits kill six villagers, abduct 12 others in Sokoto

By Awoniyi Ademide

0
11

At least six villagers were killed and twelve others abducted after suspected bandits attacked several rural communities in Wurno Local Government Area of Sokoto State, leaving residents in panic and despair.

The assailants, who arrived in large numbers, reportedly moved from one settlement to another, firing indiscriminately and looting valuables as terrified villagers fled into nearby bushes.

The affected villages include Gidan Maihatsi, Gidan Yamma, Saketa, and Tudunbixo, all in Wurno Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

Residents said the gunmen also stole several herds of cattle and set parts of the villages on fire during their retreat.

“It was a nightmare we’ll never forget. They came on motorcycles, shooting at anyone in sight and taking away people, animals, and food,” said a survivor who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Confirming the attack on Wednesday, a security source, Bakatsine, said the gunmen operated freely for hours without any resistance from security forces.

He added that security operatives have launched preliminary investigations, and calm is gradually returning to the affected communities.

As of the time of filing this report, the Sokoto State Police Command had yet to issue an official statement.

The Wurno axis remains one of the most volatile parts of Sokoto, plagued by persistent bandit incursions that have displaced residents, disrupted farming, and crippled local trade.

Previous article
Police arrests six kidnappers, rescues three victims in Bauchi
Next article
JUST IN: Court fines police N15m over conduct against Kaduna ADC, SDP

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Stay Connected

0FansLike
0FollowersFollow
0SubscribersSubscribe
- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more

© Copyright - TheGuildNG.com - ...report on interest.