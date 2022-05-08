Bandits kill seven more villagers in Zamfara

No fewer than seven persons have been reportedly killed and several others injured in Faru, a community in Maradun Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

As gathered, the gunmen stormed the community at about 2 pm and started shooting sporadically, forcing dozens of residents to flee the community in other to avoid sustaining gunshot wounds.

An eyewitness narrated that the attack occurred on Sunday afternoon when some were returning from their farms and others had just completed the early morning trade.

The attack came barely 48 hours after the gunmen launched a deadly attack in another local government, Bakura, which left at least 48 villagers dead.

Following the attack, the death toll in the recent invasion of communities across Zamfara increased to 55 with several residents injured after the attacks

However, police authorities in Zamfara were yet to react to the latest attack by bandits in the state, as efforts to reach the command’s spokesperson, Muhammed Shehu, for comments were not successful at the time of this report.

Before Sunday’s incident, the Sole Administrator of Bakura Local Government, Aminu Suleiman, said the bandits, in their large number and riding on motorcycles, launched an attack via Sabon Gari Damri village around 2pm on Friday.

He said the assailants had killed nine people before proceeding to Damri community where they killed four persons, including a police officer and an official of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

The bandits, according to Suleiman, set ablaze a Hilux vehicle belonging to the police in Damri before they left for Kalahe – a village between Sabon Gari Damri and Damri – where they killed eight persons.

He added that the bandits killed some patients who were receiving treatment when they attacked a healthcare facility in Damri, and were forced to retreat to Sabon Gari Damri where they killed dozens of persons again, following a gunfight with security operatives.

