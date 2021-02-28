Bandits kill seven during separate attacks in Kaduna

At least seven persons were reported to have been killed when bandits separately attacked communities in Igabi and Kajuru local government, Kaduna State.

During these separate attacks that resulted in the loss of property, dozens of residents were said to have sustained varying degrees of injuries including bullet wounds.

The State Commissioner for internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, in a statement made available to journalists on Sunday, disclosed that the survivors of the attack were currently on admission at different hospitals.

Aruwan explained that the armed bandits attacked Kajinjiri village in Igabi council and during the attack, they killed two residents while one person, who sustained bullet wounds, was receiving treatment at a nearby hospital.

The commissioner added that another group of bandits stormed Rago village, also in Igabi local government, and killed two residents of the community.

According to him, the gunmen, in separate attacks, invaded Kutura station in Kajuru local government, and that three of the residents were slain by the bandits.

Meanwhile, the state Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has commiserated with the families of those killed during the attacks and offered prayers for the repose of their souls.