Bandits kill resident, abduct Katsina businessman after peace accord

Gunmen attacked the Ta-Marke community in the Tsiga district of Bakori Local Government Area of Katsina State, killing a resident and abducting a prominent businessman, Dahiru Shago.

The attack, according to residents, was carried out in the middle of the night while community members were asleep, with the assailants reportedly shooting indiscriminately.

It was learnt that several villagers were injured and many others displaced while attempting to flee the gunfire. The incident occurred barely weeks after community leaders signed a peace accord with bandits aimed at curbing local violence.

A security source who disclosed the incident on Friday morning said the attack represented a clear breach of an earlier understanding reportedly reached between local stakeholders and armed groups operating in the area.

The incident has cast doubt on the durability of the recent peace accord said to have been brokered with bandit factions allegedly led by notorious kingpin Isiya Akwashi Garwa.

Meanwhile, as of the time of filing this report, security authorities had yet to issue an official statement on the latest violence.

Residents have also expressed concern that the renewed attack signals a resurgence of hostilities despite reconciliation efforts aimed at restoring calm.