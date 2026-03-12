Bandits kill resident, abduct five others in Kwara

Suspected bandits have killed a local man and abducted five others in a quiet Kwara community during a security meeting aimed at preventing kidnappings.

The victim, Omoniyi Ajise, was reportedly an active member of the Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA), while his wife and four other residents were seized during the attack.

Church leaders said the assault occurred in Omu-Aran while they were holding a security meeting, highlighting the brazen nature of the violence.

The Chairman of the Joint District Church Councils Forum, Samuel Adewumi, described the incident as part of a troubling surge of kidnappings in Kwara South Senatorial District.

“Communities are living under constant fear as criminals strike with increasing boldness,” he said in a statement on Thursday.

Similar attacks have recently been reported in Oro-Ago, Babanla, and Ahun, with elderly victims in Ahun released only after kidnappers realized their advanced age, ECWA officials added.

The forum said the attacks are severely disrupting local livelihoods, particularly affecting farmers during the cashew harvest season. “Many have abandoned their farms, and families face mounting economic hardship,” the statement noted.

Church authorities also reported temporary closures of several local churches, forcing pastors and congregants to flee. They appealed to federal and state authorities to increase security deployments, enhance intelligence operations, and implement proactive measures to curb criminal activities.

Responding to inquiries, the Kwara State Police Command said no formal report had been received regarding the incident. Spokesperson Superintendent Adetoun Adeyemi assured that patrols continue across the state and noted that recent arrests related to banditry have been made.

According to reports, security concerns remain particularly high in rural communities along forests and interstate routes linking Kwara with Niger, Ekiti, and Osun states, with residents calling for urgent government intervention to protect vulnerable populations.