Bandits kill policemen, abduct Indian expatriate in Oyo

A 42-year-old Indian expatriate, Renjith Pillai, has been reported to have been abducted, and a policeman, Insp. Imoobe Prester, killed after gunmen attacked a farm in Ogunmakin Village in Ibadan, Oyo State capital.

As gathered, 10 gunmen had laid siege inside the farm, Aqua Triton Company, before attacking the Indian, who was identified as a director for the firm.

It was learnt that the police officer was killed while trying to rescue the Indian from the gunmen who stormed the premises.

On Saturday, The Guild gathered that the gunmen attacked the farm at about 1:00 p.m. yesterday and whisked the Indian away.

Eyewitnesses narrated that Pillai was kidnapped by the gunmen while inspecting crops inside the farm.

They added that four personnel from the Police Mobile Force (PMF) were on guard duty at the farm. Prester, who was one of the officers inside the farm, resisted the abductors and engaged them in a gun duel in a bid to prevent the kidnapping.

“During the encounter, the bandits shot the police officer and fled into the bush with his AK-47 rifle after abducting the expatriate. The officer was rushed for medical attention but later died,” the source added.

A joint team comprising police operatives from Idi-Ayure Division, PMF personnel, the command’s anti-kidnapping squad, other tactical units, local hunters, and vigilantes was immediately deployed to the scene to comb the surrounding bushes for the abductors and recover the stolen firearm.

According to eyewitnesses, villagers and farm workers were being interrogated to track the suspects. The corpse of the slain officer has been deposited at Adeoyo Hospital morgue on Ring Road, Ibadan, for preservation and autopsy.

Investigation into the incident is ongoing. The police urged members of the public to provide any information that could aid the rescue of the abducted expatriate and arrest of the perpetrators.