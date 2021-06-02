Bandits kill Policeman, three villagers in Katsina

A Police Inspector and three villagers were been confirmed to have been killed and dozens of others injured by bandits during an attack on communities in Jibia axis of Katsina State.

As gathered, the deceased law enforcement officer and the three villagers were killed after engaging the gunmen in battle to protect other villagers from been attacked by bandits.

Confirming the attack yesterday, Police Public Relations Officer for Katsina Command, Gambo Isah, disclosed the incident occurred late on Monday evening when many of the villagers were relaxing after the day’s work. Isah, in a statement made available to newsmen, explained that the ‘bandits stormed the communities in large numbers, armed with sophisticated weapons and riding on motorcycles invaded Zandam village. ‘At the scene, it was discovered that three male residents were shot and killed by the hoodlums while five others sustained injuries. The team succeeded and gunned down three of the bandits but an Inspector of police gallantly lost his life during the encounter.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

