Bandits kill policeman, injure three others in Kaduna

Gunmen, believed to be bandits, launched a deadly attack on a police patrol vehicle in Kaduna State, killing one officer and injuring four others to varying degrees.

As gathered, the officer killed in the attack was identified as Nasiru Musa, a native of Kofar Kibo in Zaria city.

Among the four injured were the patrol driver, Auwalu Hassan from Jos, and a member of a volunteer security team, Awwal Hassan.

Eyewitnesses confirmed that all the victims were evacuated to the Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital (ABUTH) in Shika, where they are currently receiving medical treatment.

A local source narrated that the police patrol team was pursuing a Golf car when they came under heavy gunfire from the assailants, who were aboard the vehicle.

The sudden burst of gunfire caused panic among residents, with many fleeing in fear and others throwing themselves to the ground to avoid stray bullets.

The attack, which occurred in the Dalan Waje area along Galadimawa Road in Zaria Local Government Area, came as a shock to the community. Despite being a bandit-prone region, the area had not witnessed such a violent incident in recent times.

“As soon as we heard the gunshots, people began to run helter-skelter, some even lay flat on the ground to avoid being hit by stray bullets,” said a resident who requested anonymity.

When contacted by The Guild for comment, the spokesperson of the Kaduna State Police Command, DSP Mansur Hassan, stated briefly that he was in a meeting and unable to provide further details at the time.