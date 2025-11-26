Bandits kill policeman in Zamfara

A Nigerian police officer attached to Operation Restore Peace has been shot dead after bandits opened fire on him in Adabka village, Bukkuyum Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

The slain officer, deployed from Mopol 15, Ilorin, Kwara State, was said to have left his duty post in Adabka to travel to Tibis village to purchase essential supplies.

According to security analyst Zagazola Makama on Wednesday, the officer was ambushed on the outskirts of Adabka by bandits hiding in surrounding bushes.

The assailants waited for the policeman to approach before opening fire, killing him on the spot and escaping with his service rifle.

The sources added that the attack mirrors operational tactics used by bandit factions linked to the Dan-Karama Gwaska and Dansadau networks, known for precision ambushes and swift withdrawal.

“Field teams deployed to the scene recovered the body of the fallen officer, which was evacuated to Adabka Primary Health Care Centre for documentation,” the source said.

As of the time of this report, the Zamfara State Police Command has not issued any official statement regarding the attack or the death of the officer.

The Guild reports that this attack adds to a growing list of targeted assaults on security personnel in the North-West, a trend that could complicate ongoing efforts to stabilise the region.