Bandits kill policeman, abduct ten villagers in Zamfara

A policeman was killed while 10 villagers were abducted from their homes after bandits attacked Farin Ruwa village in Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

It was gathered that, aside from killing the officer, identified as Assistant Superintendent Samalia Sule, five other villagers lost their lives after the armed men attacked the village at night.

According to sources, Sule’s body, alongside those of the other victims, was discovered lifeless after the gunmen left the community with the kidnapped residents to an unknown destination.

Meanwhile, it was disclosed that another officer, Inspector Aliyu Ibrahim, was taken alive along with ten other villagers, who were forcefully marched into nearby forests.

The sources added that the officer’s AK-47 rifle and 30 rounds of live ammunition were carted away by the attackers.

A police officer in Zamfara, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said search and rescue operations are currently underway, adding that “every available resource is being deployed to rescue victims and recover stolen weapons.”

However, as of the time of filing this report, neither the Zamfara State government nor the State police command has issued a statement on the killing and abduction.

A call was put through to the Zamfara police spokesperson, DSP Yazid Abubakar, to get his reaction to the attack, but the call went unanswered.