Bandits kill one, steal over 100 cows in Kwara

A group of armed men, suspected to be bandits, launched a deadly overnight attack on a settlement in Bokungi, Tsaragi community, Edu Local Government Area of Kwara State, killing one person and rustling several cows.

Sources disclosed that the assailants stormed the community at about 12 a.m., shooting sporadically to scare residents before carting away dozens of cattle.

According to them, the deceased is a prominent herder in the area, Alhaji Mumini’s first son, Muhammadu, who had just married a month ago.

The source noted that the bandits specifically targeted the homes of Mumini and his counterpart, Garuba, during the raid.

While Mumini’s son was killed in the process, the armed men rustled Garuba’s cows after all attempts to break into the herder’s house proved abortive.

The bandits were said to have come through Bokungi before invading the settlement where they attacked their victims.

“They came when everyone was asleep, shooting into the air without restraint,” a resident who declined to be named told correspondents.

“When they couldn’t break into Garuba’s house, they moved straight for his cattle. At Mumini’s home, his son tried to see what was happening and was shot dead instantly.”

Residents further explained that as the attackers advanced through Fengewa, the gunshots alerted local vigilante groups and security operatives, who mobilised quickly to confront them.

Although a joint team of vigilantes and soldiers later responded, engaging the bandits in a brief exchange of gunfire, and some stolen cows were reportedly intercepted in a neighbouring community, the resident said it was still unclear whether they belonged to the victims.

“This incident shows we are not safe, even while we sleep,” he lamented. “People are wondering how such a large number of cattle could be moved without proper interception by security agencies.”

However, as of the time of filing this report, authorities had yet to issue an official statement regarding the deadly raid, leaving many in the affected areas anxious and demanding improved security measures.