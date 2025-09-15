24 C
Bandits kill NSCDC officer during patrol in Katsina

A group of gunmen suspected to be bandits have reportedly killed a 37-year-old officer of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Adamu Abdullah, after ambushing a team of operatives along the Yantumaki–Danmusa road.

The incident reportedly occurred at around 5 p.m. in Dafa village, where the bandits laid a deadly ambush against the NSCDC personnel.

In addition to killing Abdullah, the attackers left four other officers with varying degrees of injury.

The injured personnel were identified as Abdullah Usman, Dikko Sabiu, Haruna Bello, and Kabir Dalhatu.

According to a security source who confirmed the attack, the operatives, attached to Operation Sharan Daji, were in transit when they were ambushed by the suspected bandits.

A prompt response from security personnel in Danmusa led to the evacuation of the injured officers to the General Hospital in Dutsinma for medical treatment.

“On receiving the report, security personnel from Danmusa mobilised patrol teams to the scene. The injured officers were evacuated to the General Hospital, Dutsinma, for treatment, while their Hilux vehicle was recovered,” the source said.

“This is another painful reminder of the sacrifices our men make daily. Despite the risks, we will not relent in the fight against banditry,” a senior NSCDC officer who spoke on condition of anonymity said.

