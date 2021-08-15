Bandits kill nine villagers in Sokoto

No fewer than nine persons were reported to have been killed and dozens of others sustaining varying degrees of injures when bandits attacked Bejingo, Dantudu, and Tulutu villages in Goronyo Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

As gathered, the gunmen attacked the communities, killing eight men and one woman, destroyed property worth millions, and carted others during the attack that lasted for several minutes.

The bandits, while leaving the communities, it was learnt, rustled an unspecified number of animals including sheep, goats, and cattle, of the villagers away yesterday.

During the attack, many of the residents were said that have fled their homes and take refuge with relations in neighbouring communities to avoid been killed or injured by bandits.

The Nigerian Police, Sokoto Command were yet to confirm the attack as the Police Public Relations Officer Muhammad Sadiq said he is yet to be briefed on the incident.

It was learnt that the victims of the attack have since been buried in accordance with Islamic rites, even as many of the residents were yet to return to their communities.

