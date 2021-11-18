Bandits kill nine villagers during fresh attacks in Sokoto

Atleast nine persons were reported to have been killed and dozens of others injured during fresh bandits attacks on three villages in Sabon Birni Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

As gathered, the victims were killed by bandits that also abducted three villagers during separate attacks that took place between November 15 and 17, across the council.

The attacks were said to have occurred simultaneously with that of Goronyo and Illela local government that had resulted in the death of 43 villagers in the state.

With the attacks across Sabon Birni Local Government, the number of villagers murdered by bandits in the state during the week has increased to 52.

Confirming the death toll on Thursday, Police Public Relations Officer for Sokoto Command, Abubakar Sanusi, said that the first attack took place at Garin Zago in Sabon Birni local government and that it resulted in the murder of three persons, and three others kidnapped.

According to him, 24 hours after, a vehicle was attacked by bandits in Gaji village, no casualty was recorded but the occupants sustained injuries during the attacks.

The police spokesman said another attack took place yesterday in Sangirawa village where six persons were killed by the assailants and several others sustained varying degrees of injuries.

Based on the findings of the police personnel on the ground in the local government, Sanusi said the three attacks resulted in the death of nine persons contrary to the figures been circulated by different sources.

A former chairman of the local government area, Idris Gobir, told newsmen that the bandits killed eight persons in Sangirawa village, four in Sabindawa and an additional three in Garin Gado village.

Gobir added that three were also killed in Gaje village, three in Gaju village, and additional three others in Garin Zago with several others injured, saying the number was more than what the police claimed to be the casualties figure.

