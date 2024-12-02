Bandits kill nine villagers, abduct others in Sokoto

No fewer than nine people have been confirmed dead and one person sustained varying degrees of injuries when bandits attacked a community in Sokoto State.

It was learnt that the attack occurred in Dan Tudu, a community in Sabon Birni Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

The heavily armed assailants also abducted several men and women and looted valuables worth millions of Naira.

Sources identified the perpetrators as members of the notorious gangs led by Saidu Zango, Bello Turji, and Jammo Baki, who are known to operate in the Gangara axis.

As gathered, eyewitnesses narrated that the bandits targeted homes, stealing livestock, money, and other belongings before retreating with their captives into the forest.

The attack came barely two days after the Federal Government declared that the President Bola Tinubu-led administration was fighting insurgency differently from his predecessors.

It noted that the special strategy was responsible for the sharp reduction in kidnapping and other crime cases across the country.