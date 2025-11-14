Bandits kill nine Sokoto residents, abduct 16 others

No fewer than nine people have been confirmed dead, and 16 others taken captive by suspected bandits who attacked several communities across Sokoto State before fleeing to an unknown destination.

The attack occurred in communities within Sabon-Birni Local Government Area of Sokoto State, including Yar Bulutu, Gajit, Alkalawa, Garin Magaji, and Damba.

The gunmen were said to have invaded the villages without any resistance from security personnel, shooting indiscriminately at residents who fled for safety.

Survivors recounted how the attackers moved with precision, striking multiple settlements in quick succession and leaving entire families devastated by the scale of the violence.

Security analyst Bakatsine, who revealed details of the attacks on Friday, explained that the strikes were carried out “deliberately and simultaneously,” a method he said was intended to crush resistance and instil fear.

The affected villages have for years formed a volatile corridor between Sokoto and Zamfara, where armed groups operate with troubling fluidity.

Residents said the bandits moved through the communities unchallenged, heightening the sense of vulnerability among those who escaped.

The attack has revived discussions about persistent insecurity in neighbouring Shinkafi LGA of Zamfara State, including reports of a truce with fighters linked to the Bello Turji faction.

Some locals believe such arrangements may be enabling renewed incursions into Isa and Sabon-Birni, though these suspicions remain unverified.

“People are living in constant fear,” one resident, who requested anonymity, lamented. “The frequency of these attacks shows that nothing is stopping them. Everyone feels exposed.”

As of the time of filing this report, the Sokoto State Government has yet to comment on the latest attack.