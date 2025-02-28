Bandits kill nine farmers, abduct six in Niger

No fewer than nine farmers have been confirmed dead and nine other kidnapped, following a fresh bandit attack in Karaga village of Shiroro Local Government Area, Niger State.

As gathered, the gunmen were said to have stormed the community late in the night, targeting the residents who are predominantly farmers and killing those who resisted their attack.

A resident, who spoke on condition of anonymity to The Guild, confirmed that nine bodies had been recovered so far, but the death toll could rise as local vigilantes continue to search the surrounding bushes for more victims.

“After attacking Karaga, the gunmen proceeded to Farin-Doki, where they kidnapped six people and stole several cattle,” the source said.

The source further disclosed that the bandits also raided Juwu-Farin-Doki, a village in the Erena Ward of the LGA, though no casualties were reported in that particular assault.

The invasion, which occurred on yesterday, has left the village deserted, with many residents fleeing to neighbouring towns for fear that the bandits might come back for another raid.

The latest attack adds to the growing insecurity in Niger State, where armed groups frequently target rural communities, displacing residents and disrupting farming activities.

Meanwhile, the state authorities are yet to issue an official statement on the attack.