Bandits kill Muslim cleric in Katsina

Bandits have once again struck, unleashing violence and terror when they attack a mosque and kill the cleric popularly called Imam Samaila.

As gathered, the insurgents attacked the mosque immediately after 8PM prayers and operated without any hindrance from both the vigilantes and law enforcement agencies in the state.

It was learnt that during the attack, the deceased cleric tried to confront them but was killed with the bandits escaping freely from the community.

A Security analyst, Bakatsine, who narrated the incident, appealed to the Federal and State Government to take decisive actions against the gunmen.

According to him, “This is no longer a random occurrence, it’s a clear pattern of targeted, unprovoked violence against innocent citizens”.

The killing of Imam Samaila in Katsina yesterday night has thrown the community into mourning, with residents now reportedly living in fear as attacks on mosques, farms, and rural dwellers have now escalated across parts of the state.

Meanwhile as of press time, neither the state police command nor local officials have issued an official statement regarding the fresh incidents.