Bandits kill medical worker, three villagers in Kaduna

At least four persons including a medical worker were reported to have been killed and three other medical staff injured when bandits attacked Ungwan Lalle village in Igabi Local Government and in Golgofa village, Jema’a local government area of Kaduna State.

It was learnt that the gunmen stormed Niima Clinic in Golgofa village and began to shot sporadically at the medical workers and patients at the facility in the state.

According to troops of Operation Safe Haven, the attack occurred before their arrival at the community health facility.

Confirming the attack Igabi Local Government, Commissioner for internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, explained that the incident occurred yesterday.

Aruwan explained that the bandits initially attempted to barricade the Kwanar Tsintsiya road, along the Kaduna-Zaria highway, but were repelled by troops and vigilante patrols.

The commissioner stated that the bandits retreated to their camp, they attacked the village and killed three of the locals.