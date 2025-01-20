Bandits kill man, kidnap toddler, mother, other in Zamfara

Residents of Nasarawa Burkullu community in Bukkuyum Local Government Area of Zamfara State have been under fear after bandits kidnapped a 2-year-old child, the mother, and one other person.

During the attack, a young man was killed by the gunmen after resisting his kidnapped during the attack that was said to have occurred without hindrance from security agencies.

As learnt, the bandits stormed the village yesterday and shot sporadically to instill fear among residents of the community before the abduction.

Efforts to reach the Zamfara State Police Command for comments were unsuccessful at the time of filing this report.

The attack highlights the ongoing insecurity in the region and the urgent need for reinforced security measures.

Zamfara State, like several parts of northern Nigeria, continues to face repeated assaults by bandits who often target rural communities for ransom, looting, and other criminal activities.