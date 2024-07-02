Bandits kill Katsina varsity lecturer, kidnap children during home raid

The academic and non-academic staff of Federal University Dutsinma (FUDMA) in Katsina State have been thrown into mourning after bandits killed a lecturer, Dr. Gyan David, and kidnapped his children in the state.

David, who was the Head of Agricultural Economics, Extension, and Rural Development department, was killed when the gunmen stormed the deceased house in Yarima Quarters, Low-Cost Estate, Dutsinma Local Government Area of the state.

Eyewitnesses narrated that the incident occurred at about 1:30 am at the lecturer’s residence in the Yarima Quarters, Low-Cost Estate, Dutsinma Local Government Area of Katsina State.

He added that the bandits invaded the community with sophisticated weapons, shooting sporadically to scare the residents. According to him, the hoodlums also abducted two of the lecturer’s children.

The Katsina Police Command spokesman, Abubakar Sadiq, confirmed the incident but said the command will soon release a detailed statement about it.

Dutsinma is among the ten security frontline local government areas grappling with frequent bandit attacks almost daily despite efforts by both the state government and security agencies to restore peace in the state.