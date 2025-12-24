Bandits kill FRSC officer during patrol in Katsina

An officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ibrahim Tafoki, has reportedly been killed by suspected bandits along the Funtua–Tafoki Road in Faskari Local Government Area of Katsina State.

It was learnt that the young man was ambushed on the Funtua–Tafoki Road while riding his motorcycle when armed men shot him and made away with the two-wheeler to an unknown location, leaving him in a pool of blood.

Tafoki was said to have succumbed to injuries sustained during the attack, which occurred on the road, a known blackspot for violent attacks.

According to sources, the deceased officer was the younger brother of the member of the House of Representatives representing Kankara–Faskari–Sabua Federal Constituency, Shehu Tafoki, and the son of the Tafoki traditional leader, Alhaji Dalhatu Tafoki.

The incident occurred in an area that has, in recent weeks, witnessed peace and reconciliation meetings between government-backed intermediaries and armed bandit groups, aimed at restoring calm after years of deadly attacks, kidnappings, and displacement.

Community members said the killing highlights the persistent insecurity in areas where reconciliation efforts with armed groups are ongoing.

A resident described the attack as “a painful reminder that bandits remain active despite dialogue and assurances of peace,” warning that repeated violence could erode public trust.

Meanwhile, security analyst Bakatsine cautioned that continued attacks along key routes threaten to undermine confidence in peace initiatives.

“Each violent incident raises serious doubts about whether current engagements are translating into real safety for residents,” Bakatsine said.

Consequently, residents of Tafoki and neighbouring communities are calling for increased security presence and sustained patrols along the Funtua–Tafoki corridor, which has witnessed several attacks in recent months.

As of the time of filing this report, there was no official reaction from the Federal Road Safety Corps, other security agencies, or the Katsina State Government.

Nevertheless, local leaders have urged authorities to respond swiftly, insisting that decisive action is needed to prevent further loss of life and restore confidence in the area’s security framework.