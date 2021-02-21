Bandits kill four villagers, injure one in Kaduna

No fewer than four villagers were reported to have been killed and one other injured after bandits attacked some communities separately in Kajuru local government area of Kaduna State.

As gathered, the bandits first attacked Ungwan Sha’awa in the area where they killed one Ubangida Dogo in his house and injured his son, Jude, before proceeding to others.

Confirming the attack on Sunday, Commissioner for internal Security and Home affairs, Samuel Aruwan, added that the bandits withdrew from the village and then proceeded to Ungwan Galadima community, few meters from the previous scene, and killed one Bulus Gwamna.

The Commissioner noted that, after leaving Ungwan Galadima, the bandits further attacked Ungwan Gamu village along the same trail and killed one Daniel Danlami.

Based on the attacks, Aruwan said that some irate youth in the communities lynched one person to death for allegedly collaborating with the bandits to attack some of the communities.

He, however, states that security agencies were investigating the alleged collaboration with bandits by some locals, during recent disturbing attacks in Kajuru local government area.

“Preliminary investigations thereafter suggested that the bandits conducted these attacks with the aid of some local youths. As security agencies probed this further, one such suspect known simply as “Doctor”, from Kujeni village, was swiftly attacked and killed by youths of Maro in revenge.

“Just before his death, he confessed his involvement in the attack, and named a certain Fidelis Ali, also from Maro, as another accomplice of the bandits. Ali has since been arrested and taken into custody by the Police”, the commissioner added.