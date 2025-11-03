Bandits kill four villagers in Sokoto

No fewer than four people have been confirmed dead, and several others sustained varying degrees of injury, after suspected armed bandits attacked Isa Local Government Area in Sokoto State.

The attack, which displaced dozens of residents, occurred barely a week after gunmen invaded Kurawa village in Sabon Birni Local Government Area, killing a village head and two others.

The four victims reportedly lost their lives when gunmen stormed the village in the middle of the night, shooting indiscriminately and causing panic among residents who fled for safety.

According to reports, the victims died from gunshot wounds sustained during the attack, which took place without any resistance from security personnel.

Security analyst Bakatsine, who spoke on Monday, said the tragic event raises alarm over the widening reach of bandit operations across the region, warning that such attacks are no longer limited to remote communities.

“The continued expansion of bandit activities into urban centres is a disturbing trend that calls for urgent government action,” he stated.

Meanwhile, residents of Isa town have reportedly been living in constant fear due to recurring assaults, with many lamenting the poor security presence and delayed response from authorities.

A local resident, who spoke anonymously to The Guild, said, “We keep losing people every few weeks. The attacks come without warning, and no one feels safe anymore.”

As of the time of filing this report, the Sokoto State Police Command had not issued any official statement regarding the fresh attack.