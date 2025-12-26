Bandits kill four villagers, abduct 30 women in Sokoto

Fresh violence linked to armed banditry has left multiple families devastated, after a coordinated night raid resulted in the deaths of four residents and the abduction of dozens of women, deepening anxiety over persistent insecurity in rural communities.

Moreover, the scale of the assault and the deliberate targeting of civilians have renewed fears about the resilience of criminal networks, despite repeated assurances that security operations are being intensified across the North-West.

Details of the incident emerged on December 26, 2025, when security analyst Bakatsine disclosed the development on his X account, identifying Riji community in Rabah Local Government Area of Sokoto State as the location of the attack.

According to the analyst, armed men stormed the settlement late at night, moving from house to house before forcibly taking at least 30 women into the surrounding bush.

Furthermore, Bakatsine said four villagers were shot dead during the raid after some residents reportedly attempted to resist the attackers. “Armed bandits invaded Riji community in Rabah LGA, Sokoto State, killing four people and abducting at least 30 women,” he said.

However, beyond the immediate casualties, the incident has reignited broader concerns about the effectiveness of existing security measures, particularly in remote communities that remain vulnerable to repeated assaults.

Meanwhile, residents of the affected area were reported to be fleeing to neighbouring communities for safety, amid fears of further attacks, as local authorities had yet to issue an official response at the time of reporting.

Hence, the latest killings and mass abduction add to a growing pattern of violence in Sokoto and nearby states, underscoring the urgent need for sustainable, community-focused security interventions to stem the tide of rural banditry.