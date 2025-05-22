Bandits kill four residents in Katsina, Zamfara

Amid growing insecurity in the North-Western region of the country, suspected bandits have launched fresh attacks across Katsina and Zamfara, killing at least four residents and leaving many in affected communities unsettled.

Among the victims of the attack—which lasted several minutes in a Katsina community, were Isah Zangon, Mani Zangon, and a yet-to-be-identified farmer.

The armed men were said to have crept into the area while the victims were clearing the land for the new farming season, sending the trio to their early graves.

Although security personnel from Operation FANSAN YANMA, alongside police and members of the Civilian Joint Task Force, responded swiftly, the attackers managed to escape.

While authorities have launched manhunt for the perpetrators, the bodies of the victims had been handed over to the village head for burial.

Meanwhile, in Zamfara, a deadly ambush occurred along a busy highway yesterday when armed men intercepted two passenger vehicles between Bobo and Yashar Rogo villages, opening fire on the travellers.

One passenger was killed on the spot, two others sustained gunshot wounds, and another person was abducted during the violent assault.

In an effort to avert further casualties, vigilante groups and locals rushed to the scene, managing to transport the injured passengers to a hospital and deposit the deceased in the mortuary.

Authorities have since launched a manhunt for the abductors, with rescue efforts still ongoing as of the time of this report.

The Anka–Mayanchi route has become notorious for frequent bandit attacks, with nearby forests believed to serve as hideouts for the assailants.