Bandits kill four farmers, terrorise community in Sokoto

No fewer than four farmers have been killed and an 18-old-girl kidnapped during a fresh bandit attack in Rabah Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

The bandits’ arrival was said to have forced many residents to flee the community and their farmlands to avoid being attacked by the terrorists.

Confirming the casualties figure, the Sokoto Police Command told newsmen that attackers came to the community with dangerous weapons which the residents could not withstand their threat and they fled.

In the statement released on Monday by its spokesperson, Sanusi Abubakar, said the assailants attacked the farmers on their farms and that in the process, four persons were killed.

He added that the bodies of the four victims have been handed over to their respective families for burial in accordance with their religious rites.

The attack came in spite of the assurances by the authorities, many innocent Nigerians are still at the mercy of the bandits who wreak havoc in the region.

Just a few hours ago, bandits struck in neighbouring Kaduna State, kidnapping a priest of the Catholic Church in Kauru local government area.

The victim, Reverend Father Emmanuel Silas was kidnapped from the parish rectory of Saint Charles Catholic Church, Zambina in Kauru Local Government within the early hours of Monday.

