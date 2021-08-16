Bandits kill four, abduct students after attacking Zamfara college

No fewer than four persons were allegedly killed and several students were abducted after bandits attacked the College of Agriculture and Animal Health in Bakura Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

As learnt, the victims who lost their lives include a police officer and three security guards during the attack that happened on Sunday.

Confirming the development, the college Deputy Registrar, Atiku Bakura, said that about 15 students, a teacher, and his wife are missing.

“Last Sunday night around 10 pm they entered and opened fire and took away 15 students and a teacher and his wife and two children,” he said.

Details shortly…

