Bandits kill former Kaduna LG chairman

A gang of bandits has killed an erstwhile chairman of a local government in Kaduna State following an attack in the area.

The casualty, Ibrahim Gajere, who was initially declared missing after a violent assault during a burial ceremony in the area, was killed by the armed men following a sporadic gunshot attack which also claimed the life of another attendant at the event.

Gajere, who previously led the Kajuru Local Government Council, where the attack happened, was bit by bullet after the bandits arrived in large numbers and operated for several minutes without resistance, forcing residents to flee into nearby bushes for safety.

“They came heavily armed and began shooting sporadically. Everyone ran for cover,”a resident said.

“In the chaos that followed, the former chairman could no longer be found.”

Local vigilantes and community members immediately launched a search operation, combing surrounding forests and settlements in a desperate attempt to locate him.

However, their efforts yielded no immediate results. “We searched throughout the day and continued the following morning, hoping he might have escaped and taken refuge somewhere,” another source explained. “Unfortunately, we found nothing at first.”

Gajere’s body was eventually found on Wednesday evening near the Kutura River axis around the Dogon-Noma community with bullet wounds, confirming fears that he had been killed during or shortly after the attack.

A community member described the development as devastating. “This is a painful loss to his family and the entire local government.

“He was a prominent figure, and his death has deepened the sorrow already caused by the attack,” the source said on Thursday.

Meanwhile, residents disclosed the latest killing has intensified anxiety over recurring attacks, with many calling for urgent intervention to stem the tide of violence.

“People are living in fear,” a local youth leader said. “We need stronger security presence to prevent further tragedies.”

The attack occurred on Monday in Ungwan Gamu and Ugom communities in Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State.