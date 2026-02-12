Bandits kill forest guard, abduct wife in Kwara

A forest guard has been killed alongside his wife held hostage following an attack by bandits in Kwara.

Ogunrinde was shot dead, his wife whisked away by the assailants after which the sum of N100 million was asked for her ramson, in two occurrences which has gotten the area insecure for the residents.

The deceased was among the recently deployed forest guards and tasked with safeguarding agrarian settlements from criminal incursions

His killing, and kidnap of the wife has triggered outrage and renewed calls for decisive intervention by the state authorities.

Family members disclosed that the attackers have, however, established contact and issued a steep ransom demand for the release of the wife.

Ogunrinde’s daughter, Kafayat, told newsmen that the family was informed in the early hours of Thursday following the attack in Isin local government.

“We received a distressing call, and they are demanding ₦100 million for her release. We are shattered and urgently need help,” she said.

Meanwhile, community leaders described the development as a devastating setback for local security efforts.

President of the Oba Development Association, Sunday Oladiji, said the town had been thrown into mourning.

“This is a painful loss. He was courageous and committed to defending this community. Now his wife remains in captivity, and we are appealing for immediate government intervention,” he said.

Also, Kwara police authorities have confirmed the attack and assured residents that rescue efforts are ongoing.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Adetoun Adeyemi, said security teams comprising police personnel, soldiers, and local vigilantes were mobilised.

“One man was shot dead and his wife taken away. We are intensifying efforts to secure her safe return,” she said.