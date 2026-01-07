Bandits kill five wildlife rangers in Oyo

Gunmen suspected to be bandits attacked the National Park Service (NPS) office in Oloka, Orire Local Government Area of Oyo State, killing at least five Forest Guard Officers, while one other person was critically injured.

It was learnt that the armed men invaded the facility at about 9:00 p.m., opening fire on personnel who were reportedly resting at their post.

After carrying out the attack, the assailants reportedly fled to an unknown location, taking the officers’ arms with them and leaving no trace to track them.

Confirming the incident on Wednesday, the Oyo State Police Public Relations Officer, Ayanlade Olayinka, said the attack was carried out by yet-to-be-identified armed men targeting personnel of the National Park Service.

He disclosed that the Commissioner of Police, Oyo State Police Command, CP Femi Haruna, alongside other security chiefs, had visited the area to assess the situation.

“The Commissioner of Police has ordered the immediate deployment of tactical teams, officers of the Mobile Police Force, and the Explosive Ordinance Disposal Unit to the area to prevent further breakdown of law and order and ensure the safety of lives and property,” Olayinka said.

The police spokesperson assured residents that security agencies are on top of the situation, urging the public to remain calm as investigations and security operations continue.

Meanwhile, Oyo Governor Seyi Makinde condemned the incident, noting that security agencies are already working together to respond and seeking the support of residents in providing intelligence.

According to him, “Earlier today, there was a criminal attack by bandits at the National Park Office, Oloka Village, which resulted in the death of five National Park Service Forest Guard Officers. This is a devastating loss of lives of personnel in the course of carrying out their lawful duties. May their souls rest in peace.

“Preliminary investigations by the security agencies indicate that this was a cross-border attack carried out by bandits. The security agencies are already working together to address this incident and seek the support of residents in the area to cooperate with them in their intelligence gathering.

“Let me appeal to residents of Oyo State, especially those in Orire LGA and other LGAs along our borders, to remain calm as the security agencies have restored normalcy and deployed more personnel to the area. Our administration will leave no stone unturned to respond decisively to prevent a recurrence of such attacks.