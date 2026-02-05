Bandits kill five villagers in Zamfara

A group of bandits have killed five people following a ferocious attack on a village in Zamfara State.

The deceased alongside others were returning from market activity when the terrorists ambushed and shot them while others are yet to be seen in an incident which caused massive unrest in the community.

Reports disclosed that a search is ongoing to rescue the missing ones and also apprehend perpetrators of the killings which happened at Kyaram village in the Bukkuyum Local Government yesterday.

Inhabitants in the area have called for government’s intervention in eradicating all forms of terrorism to ensure a peaceful habitat for all and sundry.