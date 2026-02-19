Bandits kill five villagers in Zamfara

An attack by a group of bandits on a village in Zamfara has led to the death of five people and several other severely wounded and needing medical intervention.

A member of the bandit was said to have been killed which led to a retaliation by the assailants who invaded the area to kill the two deceased.

A local source disclosed that the crisis began when the bandit leader instructed a villager to retrieve a mobile phone battery.

During the errand, unknown assailants allegedly ambushed the villager, seizing the battery. However, believing the resident was involved and collaborated in the ambush, the bandit leader reportedly shot the villager dead.

The killing of the villager prompted community members to mobilise and fatally attack the bandit leader, which triggered swift retaliation from his armed associates.

His gang members stormed the rural settlement, killing five villagers and leaving four others injured.

The local source described the area as tense, with many residents fleeing or preparing for possible further violence.

“People are living in constant fear. Every day, we worry about another raid,” the source said.

Meanwhile, a police spokesperson confirmed on Thursday that operatives are actively responding to the brutal attack on the community.

“Our teams are on the ground conducting thorough investigations and deploying measures to restore calm and prevent additional attacks,” the official stated.

Residents are urging sustained interventions from government and security agencies to ensure long-term peace and safety in the affected community.