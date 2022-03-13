Bandits kill five passengers, injure others in Katsina

At least five passengers were reported to have been killed and three others sustaining varying degrees of gunshot wounds when bandits attacked their vehicle along Yantumaki–Danmusa road in Katsina State.

As gathered, the vehicle that was attacked by bandits left Yantumaki for Danmusa town, but while racing to complete the journey in less than the expected minutes, the gunmen suddenly appeared and began to shoot at the commercial vehicle.

Of the eight people in the vehicle, six of the passengers were said to be returning from Benin City, the capital of Edo State where they had gone to work.

The two others, according to eyewitnesses, one was coming back from the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, where he had gone to supply chickens.

Another eyewitness, who did not want to mention his name, disclosed that the entire passengers were indigenes of Gobirawa and Kaigar Malamai villages in Katsina State,

Confirming the tragedy on Sunday, the Katsina Police spokesman, Gambo Isah, said that the tragedy occurred yesterday and that efforts were ongoing to apprehend the perpetrators.

“Yes, it’s true. The incident happened yesterday [Saturday] in the morning. The bandits opened fire on the vehicle in protest of the killing of one of them by a team of policemen led by the Area Commander of Danmusa after repelling their attack and recovering over 30 rustled cows.

“The passengers spent the night in Yantumaki because they arrived there in the night. In the morning, they boarded the vehicle for Danmusa town from where they would take motorcycles to their villages. The vehicle was attacked a few minutes after leaving Yantumaki”.

Danmusa Local Government Area is one of the most vulnerable areas in Katsina, sharing boundaries with the dreaded Rugu forest and areas like Safana, Kankara, and other communities in Zamfara State where bandits are very active.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

