Bandits kill father, son, two others in Kaduna

No fewer than four persons, including a father and his son have been killed after armed bandits attacked Wawan Rafi II village, in Zangon Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna state during early hours of yesterday.

The deceased were identified as Joshua Dauda and his seven-year-old son Philip Dauda, Francis Ayuba and Florence Dennis.

Confirming the development, the Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said that the bandits also burnt 7 houses, one car and one motorcycle in the attack.

According to him, the security patrols mobilized to the area, repelled the assailants who retreated into the forests adjoining the location and the troops recovered eight empty cases of 7.62mm ammunition at the scene of the attack.

In a related development, security agencies reported that a gang of armed bandits was repelled at Rugan Bello, a settlement located along the Kajuru-Buda road in Kajuru LGA.

According to the report, the bandits invaded the village in the early hours of Monday in an attempt to kidnap locals. They were intercepted and resisted by community vigilante members.

“As the bandits retreated shooting sporadically, one of their members was hit by a shot and died instantly.

“Similarly, armed bandits stormed a sugarcane farm on the outskirts of Iyatawa in Giwa LGA. One Isah Haruna, a resident of the area, was shot dead,” Aruwan said in a statement on Tuesday.