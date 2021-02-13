Bandits kill father, son during attacks in Kaduna

Barely one week after bandits killed 23 persons in five local governments across Kaduna State, the a man and his son were also reported to have been murdered by bandits during an attack on a community in Igabi local government.

It was learnt that the father and his son were killed by the bandits during an attempt to kidnap one Sanusi Musa, who is a farmer in the village, after gaining access into his compound, shot both the man and his son to death.

Confirming the incident in a short statement, the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said the bandits invaded Baka village in Igabi local government on Saturday, where they attacked the residence of the victims, shooting sporadically.

Meanwhile, the State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has expressed sadness over the attacks and condoled the family of the slain father and son, while offering prayers for the repose of their souls.