Bandits kill eight villagers in Kebbi communities

No fewer than eight villagers have been confirmed dead, and several others sustained varying degrees of injury after armed men attacked three communities in the Shanga Local Government Area of Kebbi State.

The violence, which occurred in Kaiwa, Gelawu, and Gebbe villages, forced residents to abandon their homes and seek refuge in nearby communities.

According to sources, the attackers stormed the villages in the evening, targeting residents who had retired for the day, and fired indiscriminately.

Confirming the incident on Tuesday, Spokesman for the Kebbi State Police Command, Bashir Usman, said seven people died at the scene, while another succumbed to injuries later in a medical facility.

“Seven victims died during the attacks, while one additional victim later died while receiving treatment,” he said, adding that an injured survivor is currently responding positively to medical care.

In response, police have intensified coordinated operations across the affected areas, with patrols and surveillance being stepped up to prevent further attacks and reassure the displaced population that protection measures are ongoing.

The police also urged residents to report credible information promptly, emphasizing that collaboration between communities and security agencies remains vital to curbing the activities of armed groups.