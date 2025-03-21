Bandits kill eight villagers, abduct five others in Katsina

Armed bandits carried out a violent attack on the Kaguwa community in Kurfi Local Government of Katsina State on Wednesday night, killing eight villagers and kidnapping five individuals.

The assailants reportedly arrived in the community in large numbers with their bikes while firing gunshots indiscriminately, causing panic among the villagers who scrambled for safety in the thickness of the night.

Security analyst Bakatsine, residing in the North East, disclosed to The Guild how the bandits carried out their attack without interruption.

“Bandits invaded the Kaguwa community in Kurfi LGA, Katsina State, last night. They killed eight residents, abducted five people, including girls, and rustled a large number of livestock,” Bakatsine narrated.

Meanwhile, the attack has left the community in fear, with many residents mourning the loss of their loved ones and grappling with the aftermath of the raid.

Bakatsine further disclosed that the villagers described the invasion as terrifying, noting that the armed men moved swiftly, targeting homes and seizing their victims before escaping into the night.

So far, authorities have not issued an official statement regarding the incident, and it remains unclear if security forces have taken any immediate action in response to the attack.