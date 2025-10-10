Bandits kill eight vigilantes in Zamfara

At least eight members of a local vigilante group have lost their lives while confronting armed men who invaded a community in Tsafe Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

The attackers reportedly ambushed the vigilantes, who had mobilised to defend their community after receiving distress calls from residents over a bandit invasion.

Witnesses said the vigilantes, despite all efforts to overpower the bandits, were overwhelmed by the assailants, who were said to be armed with sophisticated weapons.

The tragic incident occurred yesterday in Dan Lutu village, an area where clashes between vigilante groups and bandits have become frequent in recent months.

A local security source reported that the slain men were members of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF), who had responded to protect residents from attack.

“They went out to defend their people as they always do, but this time the bandits were too many and better equipped,” the source said.

Community leaders have described the attack as heartbreaking and have called on authorities to strengthen rural security.

“Our vigilantes are sacrificing their lives daily while the government’s response remains slow,” said a resident, lamenting the growing wave of attacks across the region.

The bodies of the victims have since been recovered and handed over to their families for burial, while security operatives are said to be combing the surrounding forest areas in search of the fleeing assailants.