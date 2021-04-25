Bandits kill doctor, abduct others after attacking Kaduna church

Tragedy struck in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State on Sunday after bandits attacked a church in the area killing one person while several other worshippers were abducted.

The person killed during the attack on the church located in Manini Tasha village, Kuriga Ward of the local government area, was said to be a medical doctor.

The attackers who stormed the religious facility around 9 am while worshippers were listening to sermons were said to have been heavily armed with sophisticated weapons.

The Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, who confirmed the attack said that the deceased, identified as Dr. Zakariah Dogo-Yaro, works with the Kaduna State Ministry of Health.

He noted that when the bandits arrived at the church, they started shooting sporadically at the worshipers, who scampered for safety in different directions, adding that an unspecified number of persons were whisked away by the gunmen.

Meanwhile, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has berated the state and Federal Governments for failing in their constitutional roles in protecting the citizens.

Reacting to the attack, the Secretary, Kaduna CAN chapter, Reverend Caleb Ma’aji, said that it was saddening that despite freedom of religion as guaranteed in the Nigerian constitution, Nigerians are no longer free to practice their religion across the country.

According to him, it has grown so unfortunate and on a daily basis continues to grow worst with no appreciable resistance given the unholy terrorists who have continued to hold our dear state and nation to ransom.

“Today 25th April 2021, innocent worshipers who went out for nothing but to worship and pray to God were attacked, a medical doctor and one other person killed, many members injured and others taken into captivity. This is happening in a nation that her constitution allows freedom of religion yet this freedom is not guaranteed.

“CAN Kaduna State continue to wonder, what is the crime of innocent citizens, how comes the terrorist appear more free and protected than the citizens? This is a challenge to the government, indeed a government that is unable to guarantee the safety of its citizens and their properties will be best termed a failed government.

“Our hearts go to the local church at Manini, the Nigeria Baptist Convention, and family members of the deceased. “We are appealing to relevant agencies and praying for the safe release of the abducted members and indeed all others in captivity.

“We also enjoined all men and women of Goodwill to continue to wake up and do the needful before we are all consumed by the ongoing evil of Banditry and kidnapping that has hijacked our country especially Kaduna State. “The Kaduna State Government and the FG should stop making noise about insecurity and simply act now before Nigerians will have no option than to turn to self-help,” Ma’aji said in a statement on Sunday.