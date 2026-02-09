Bandits kill community watch officer in Katsina

A community watch officer has been killed by armed bandits, while his colleague sustained varying degrees of injuries during an attack in Dangani town, Musawa Local Government Area of Katsina State.

The slain officer, Anas Ayuba, a member of the state’s Community Watch Corps, hailed from Marabar Musawa.

Ayuba and his colleague, Nura, who is currently receiving treatment at a local medical facility, were on a routine patrol in their community when armed men ambushed them at around 5 PM yesterday.

According to security analyst Bakatsine, who reported the incident via his social media handle on Monday, the assailants stole the officers’ rifle before fleeing the scene.

The Guild reports that the attack highlights the persistent security threats in areas that had previously engaged in peace negotiations with armed groups.

As of the time of filing this report, neither the police nor the Katsina State government has issued an official statement on the incident.