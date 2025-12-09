Bandits kill community leader in Zamfara

A respected community leader in Bakura town, located in Bakura Local Government Area of Zamfara State, has been killed by bandits after gunmen launched yet another attack on the community, which has been grappling with recurring violence.

The victim, Kabiru Daket, died from gunshot wounds sustained when the attackers invaded the town late at night, despite resistance from security personnel.

The gunmen were said to have stormed the community after residents had retired for the day, shooting indiscriminately and jolting sleeping villagers awake with rapid gunfire. The attackers fled the scene before any form of intervention could arrive.

A witness recounted that the night was filled with heavy gunfire and panic as families hid indoors while the assailants moved through the area without restraint.

Community members described Daket’s killing as a devastating blow, noting that he had played a key role in mediating disputes and supporting local development.

“His death is more than a personal loss; it is a collective wound for everyone here,” a resident said, struggling to describe the frightening ordeal.

The incident marks the second attack on the town within the past week. “People here no longer sleep comfortably, we live in constant fear,” another resident, who pleaded anonymity, said.

As of Tuesday morning, community members are calling for a renewed and more aggressive security response, arguing that repeated attacks show that current strategies are failing to deter the armed groups.

“Government needs to treat this as an emergency, not just another incident,” the resident, who also serves as the youth leader, stated.

Meanwhile, as anxiety rises, the community awaits a formal response from relevant security agencies on measures to prevent further violence and restore stability to Bakura and its surrounding areas.