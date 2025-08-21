Bandits kill Benue hunters’ leader during clashes

Hilenen Terzungwe, a leader of a hunters group in Benue, has been killed by suspected bandits during a clash between the vigilantes and the armed men in Tine Nune community of the state.

It was learnt that the incident, which occurred in Ukum Local Government Area, Benue State, happened while the victim was on patrol with five others along Biriji village when they came under ambush.

The leader was said to have died after sustaining varying degrees of injuries during the clash with the suspected bandits.

As gathered, was pronounced dead at a medical facility while receiving treatment for severe machete cuts sustained, despite medical practitioners efforts to revive him.

According to an eyewitness, the hunters had mobilised to check rising criminal activities in their area when the bandits struck.

“He fought bravely to protect the community, but sadly, he couldn’t survive the attack,” he said, describing the incident as a huge loss to the people and the vigilante group.

While the identity of Terzungwe’s killers remains unknown, his body has been deposited at the General Hospital in Zaki-Biam.

Meanwhile, security operatives have increased surveillance in the area to prevent further attacks, as investigations into the killing continue.