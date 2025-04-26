Bandits kill 28 miners, others in fresh Zamfara attack

Zamfara State was again thrown into mourning on Thursday after bandits launched coordinated attacks on three communities in the Maru Local Government Area, leaving at least 28 miners dead.

The gunmen reportedly struck around 11:30 a.m., targeting Gobirawa Chali, Damaga, and Lugga villages in overwhelming numbers while executing a series of violent raids without warning.

In Gobirawa Chali, more than 20 miners were gunned down at a mining site when the attackers unleashed heavy gunfire.

A resident, Ismail Hassan, who spoke to the press said hundreds of armed men stormed the miners’ location, leading to a bloody shootout.

Isah Ibrahim, another local, confirmed the recovery of 21 bodies and reported numerous injuries among survivors.

Amnesty International also verified the massacre, noting that the gunmen moved systematically from house to house in Gobirawa Chali, killing scores of residents.

Meanwhile, Damaga lost five residents to the attackers, and three others were confirmed dead in Lugga, where the bandits also stole livestock amid the chaos.

A Lugga villager recounted the harrowing experience, explaining that the community had not suffered an attack of this scale for over a year.

“We cannot understand why they targeted us again,” he said.

One source, who asked not to be named, praised the military for their timely intervention, stating that their arrival by land and air helped prevent even greater devastation.

The attacks have reignited fears over the deepening insecurity in Zamfara, a state long plagued by armed violence.

When contacted, the Zamfara State Police Command, through spokesperson DSP Yazid Abubakar, stated that he had not yet received detailed information on the latest incidents.