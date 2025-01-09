Bandits kill 17 villagers, kidnap over 300 others in Zamfara

No fewer than 17 persons have been confirmed dead and over 300 others kidnapped by gunmen during an attack on multiple villages in the Dankurmi District of Maru Local Government Area in Zamfara State.

During the attack, it was learnt that the gunmen, in coordinated attacks, raided Manya, Kabaso, Yalwa, Bafada, Kuda, Makini, and Sabuwar Tunga.

A resident, Iliyasu Salisu, who witnessed the attack, narrated that the gunmen raided the communities without any interference from the security agencies in the state.

He explained that in Manya, seven people were killed and 200 others abducted, while Kabaso suffered five deaths and the abduction of another 200 individuals by the gunmen.

According to him, Yalwa saw two fatalities and the kidnapping of 50 residents, while similar incidents in Bafada and Kuda left one dead and 50 abducted from each location.

Another resident whose family members were abducted, Shehu Danfodio, shared a harrowing account of the attack: “It began around 3:30 PM on Tuesday. The bandits killed, abducted, and looted our provisions. Hours after, they returned to continue their destruction.

“The scene was chaotic, with people wounded while escaping and others dying where they fell. The government must act swiftly to help us.”

Maru Local Government Chairman, Bello Jabaka, confirmed the attack’s scale, noting that while more than 300 were taken, authorities had yet to finalize the total number of casualties or missing persons.

He added that ongoing talks with stakeholders were aimed at restoring peace, and an investigation into the attacks was in progress.

Meanwhile, many victims remain unaccounted for, and numerous residents have fled to neighbouring areas for safety