Bandits kill 17 IDPs in Taraba

Bandits attacked returning Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Tse Ajogo village, Wukari Local Government Area of Taraba State, a village located about 4 kilometres from Rafin Kada town, killing 17 people.

According to survivors, the armed assailants stormed the area at dawn, shattering the fragile hope of resettlement that had only recently begun taking root.

In addition to the 17 killed, several others sustained varying degrees of injuries, and dozens of houses were set ablaze.

The attack, which marks the second assault on returning IDPs in Tse Ajogo, occurred during the early hours of Wednesday.

Survivor Bernard Tyokongu recounted the horrifying moments to correspondents, explaining that the bandits arrived unexpectedly and opened fire without hesitation.

“They invaded our village, shooting at anyone in sight. We have lost 17 of our people who had just returned home. Eight others have been injured, and some residents are still missing,” he said, adding that the wounded were being prepared for evacuation to a nearby medical facility.

Another resident, Mwuese Gesa, lamented the timing of the attack, noting that the community was still recovering from a similar assault less than two months ago.

“We had only just begun returning after the last attack. Now families are grieving again, and people are scared to continue resettling,” Gesa said.

Confirming the incident, the Chairman of the Tiv Cultural and Social Association in Wukari, Aondowase Tor-Orshi, described the killings as a devastating setback for affected families and called for immediate government intervention to protect returning IDPs.

As of the time of filing this report, the Taraba State Police Command has not released an official statement regarding the attack.

Meanwhile, the community remains tense, with some residents now reconsidering the hope of resettlement amid persistent insecurity.