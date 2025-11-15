Bandits kill 16 vigilantes, abduct 40 residents in Niger

A surge of violent raids has left dozens of families shattered as armed groups killed 16 vigilante members and abducted more than 40 residents in a renewed escalation of rural insecurity.

The scale of the attacks, combined with the precision with which the assailants operated, has deepened fears among communities that already feel abandoned by the authorities.

Described by locals as “calculated and chilling,” the killings unfolded in multiple waves, leaving survivors traumatised and entire villages deserted.

Moreover, the brutality of the operations has raised concerns that the attackers may be growing bolder and more coordinated in their attack on vulnerable communities.

The incidents occurred across several communities in Mashegu Local Government Area of Niger State, where the bandits struck repeatedly from Sunday through Thursday.

Residents who spoke with correspondents said the attacks forced mass evacuations, with families fleeing to safer locations in search of shelter.

According to community members, the first major attack happened in Dutsen Magaji on Sunday when gunmen stormed the community and abducted 22 villagers while vigilantes who attempted to rescue the captives ran into a heavy exchange of gunfire.

A resident who witnessed the confrontation said the defenders fought “with a level of determination that surprised even us.”

He added, “They stepped forward knowing the risks. Three of them died instantly, and some are still battling injuries in the hospital.”

Meanwhile, the violence escalated further on Thursday morning when the armed group returned, this time targeting Magama village during dawn prayers.

Also, worshippers were reportedly pulled from a mosque and marched into the bush as the attackers vanished with more than 20 additional captives.

Another deadly ambush followed shortly after. Vigilantes pursuing the kidnappers were cornered by the assailants, leading to the deaths of 13 members of the volunteer security team.

One source described the scene as “a deliberate slaughter,” insisting that the attackers “knew exactly where to position themselves.”

The Press Secretary to the Mashegu Local Government Chairman, Isah Bokuta, confirmed the fatalities and commended the fallen vigilantes.

“These men stood up for their people when it mattered most,” he said. “Their bravery will remain a part of our community’s history.”

Niger State Police Command spokesperson, SP Wasiu Abiodun, stated that the command was still verifying the details and would release a formal update once investigations progress.

Meanwhile, fear has rippled across surrounding villages, prompting a mass movement of residents into safer towns such as Mashegu, Kawo-Mashegu and Manigi with families without homes reportedly staying with relatives in distant communities.

As of today, villages now deserted include Dutsen Magaji, Borin-Aiki, Gidan Ruwa and Magama, with locals warning that more communities may empty out if the situation persists.