Bandits kill 13, injure seven during attack on Kaduna communities

No fewer than 13 persons have been killed, with seven others sustaining varying degrees of injuries after gunmen suspected to be bandits attack Zangon Kataf, Kauru, community, and Chikun Local Government areas of Kaduna State.

As gathered, 56 houses, 16 motorcycles, and several barns were razed during an attack on Kizachi village of Kauru Local Government Area.

Confirming the development, the state’s Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said that the injured persons have been taken to the hospital for proper medical attention.

Through a statement on Friday, Aruwan said that thirteen people were killed and seven others injured in a series of attacks across communities.

“This was reported to the Kaduna State Government by the Military under the auspices of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH). According to the report, armed bandits attacked one Irmiya Godwin and his brother as they returned from their farm in Gora Gan village of Zangon Kataf LGA. Irmiya Godwin was killed, while his brother escaped.

“In another incident, armed bandits attacked Kizachi village of Kauru LGA, and killed ten persons, leaving four others injured. Fifty-six houses and 16 motorcycles were razed, with several barns also raided and burnt.

“Those killed are listed as Esther Bulus, Maria Bulus (one-year-old daughter of Esther), Lami Bulus, Aliyu Bulus, Monday Joseph, Geje Abuba, Wakili Filibus, Yakubu Ali, Dije Waziri, and Joseph Ibrahim. The injured are Cecilia Aku, Yakubu Idi, Godiya Saleh, Moses Adamu. They are receiving treatment in hospital.