Bandits kill 12 villagers during attack on Kaduna community

Activities at Na’ikko village in the Giwa Local Government Area of Kaduna State have been brought to halt with mourning taking center stage after bandits attack that left no fewer than 12 people dead with various houses burnt during the assault that lasted several hours.

As gathered, the savage was carried out on a Fulani settlement in the area during the early hours of Friday left many residents scampering to safety to avoid being maimed during the attack.

It was learnt that the Barkallahu village in the Igabi local government area of the state was not now hosting those who escaped the attack and other neighbors that fled their homes.

Confirming the incident, Nura Haruna, who lost four persons to the attack, said that the attack followed the abduction of a man and subsequent killing of his son by suspected kidnappers in a neighboring community.

Briefing newsmen when the Kaduna State Commissioner for internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, visited the village where the survivors are taking refugee, the emotion-laden Haruna said that he lost two of his sons and two brothers in the attack

He noted that the bandits stormed the village and started shooting sporadically in what he describes as an unwarranted attack on the innocent locals.

On his part, Aruwan who commiserated with the victims over the killings enjoined them to shun reprisal attacks and seek justice in the right manner, adding that the government would do everything within its powers to arrest the mastermind of the attack.