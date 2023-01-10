Bandits kill 12 security personnel during clashes in Kaduna

No fewer than 12 security personnel including seven personnel of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), were reported killed by bandits during a faceoff with bandits in Kaduna State.

The five others were said to be from other security agency and local security service, who were on patrol with the NSCDC personnel of a mining site in Birnin Gwari Local Government area of the state.

After the attack, the bandits carted away riffles of the slain operatives and the remains of the slain officers and men have been recovered and deposited at the Barau Diko Hospital Kaduna.

The NSCDC Director of Public Relations, Olusola Odumosu, in a statement on Tuesday, said the officers were attached to the Kaduna State Ministry of Mines and were on official duty at the Kuriga mining site when the incident occurred.

Odumosu stated that rifles belonging to the slain officers were carted away by the assailants, adding that remains of the slain officers had been deposited at the Barau Diko hospital in Kaduna.

In his message of commiseration to the families of the slain officers, the Commandant-General of the NSCDC, Ahmed Audi, described the incident as a big loss to the Corps, families of the slain victims and the nation.

Audi also directed that the Corps’ flag should be hoisted at half-mast in honour of the fallen officers, while calling for a national prayer at the Corps national headquarters in Abuja.

“In honour of the slain personnel, the CG has directed that the Corps’ flag be hoisted at half-mast and that a national prayer involving both Christians and Muslims be organised at the Corps National headquarters, Abuja, to pray for Gods protection for all officers and men of the Corps in the new year and avert a recurrence of such awful incident,” the statement added.

